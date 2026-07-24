The prices of gold and silver in Pakistan and the global market dropped on Friday for the second consecutive day.

The price of 24-karat gold per tola fell by a big Rs4,600, bringing the new rate to Rs427,436, according to the All Pakistan Sarafa Gems and Jewellers Association.

Similarly, the price of 10 grams of 24-karat gold dropped by Rs3,944, settling at Rs366,457. Also, the price of 10 grammes of 22-karat gold saw a drop of Rs3,615 to be sold for Rs335,931.

Also Read: Gold price in Pakistan falls after 4 days: July 23, 2026

International gold prices





The downward movement was not limited to Pakistan. In the global bullion market, gold fell by $46, reaching $4,050 per ounce.

Silver prices in Pakistan





Silver prices also followed the same trend. The price of 24-karat silver dropped by Rs61 to be sold for Rs6,309. Similarly, 10 grams of silver also decreased by Rs53 to Rs5,408.