Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has promoted Lieutenant General Aamer Raza to the rank of four-star general and appointed him as the commander of the National Strategic Command, assigning him one of the country's most significant military responsibilities.

Before his promotion, Lt Gen Raza was serving as the chief of the general staff (CGS) of the Pakistan Army, one of the military's most senior operational positions.

With his elevation to the rank of four-star general, he has now been entrusted with the critical responsibility of leading the country's National Strategic Command.

PM extends congratulations and best wishes

Prime Minister Sharif congratulated General Aamer Raza on his promotion and appointment, expressing confidence in his ability to shoulder the new responsibilities.

The prime minister said General Aamer Raza would discharge this important national responsibility in the best possible manner and extended his best wishes for success in his new role.

Official notification

The Prime Minister's Office also issued an official announcement confirming General Aamer Raza's promotion to the rank of four-star general and his appointment as Commander National Strategic Command.

The notification formalized the government's decision, marking General Aamer Raza's transition from Chief of the General Staff to one of Pakistan's highest military leadership positions.