—°C
LIVE
SAMAA TV
اردو
SAMAA TV
Headlines
Petrol up Rs4.40, high-speed diesel rises Rs3.62Iran warns of severe response after Trump's military threatTrump says he's considering biggest-ever attack on IranUS House approves measure to limit Trump's war powers on IranBrent surges past $100 as Houthi attacks rattle energy marketsField Marshal Munir says foreign-backed proxies will fail in BalochistanKareena Kapoor calls for merit-based education amid NEET protestsNetflix's 'Jo Bachay Hain Sang Samait Lo' set for late 2026 releaseIndia blocks mobile data in central Delhi amid anti-govt protestsCabinet Division releases Toshakhana record for April–June 2026

Suggestion

SAMAA TV

Loading...

Copyright © 2026 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.

Petrol up Rs4.40, high-speed diesel rises Rs3.62 | SAMAA TV