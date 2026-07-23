The government on Thursday increased the prices of petroleum products once again under the daily pricing mechanism, raising the price of petrol by Rs4.40 per litre and high-speed diesel by Rs3.62 per litre.

According to a notification issued by the Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) and the Petroleum Division, the new price of petrol has been fixed at Rs331.52 per litre, while high-speed diesel (HSD) will now cost Rs378.66 per litre.

The revised prices have come into effect immediately.

The latest revision follows another increase announced just a day earlier, when the government raised petrol prices by Rs6.39 per litre to Rs327.12 per litre and high-speed diesel by Rs7.83 per litre to Rs375.04 per litre.

The back-to-back increases reflect the government's daily petroleum pricing mechanism, under which fuel prices are adjusted in line with changes in international oil prices and the exchange rate.