Senior adviser to Iran's Supreme Leader Mohsen Rezaei on Thursday warned that any US attack on Iranian infrastructure would trigger a "severe and decisive" response, following President Donald Trump's comments that he is considering launching a major military offensive against Iran.

Rezaei dismissed Trump's latest threats, accusing the US president of acting out of desperation.

"The deceived US President Trump has gone from the 'Mad Man Game' to the 'Desperate Man Game' with his fatal mistakes," Rezaei said.

He added that threats to target Iran's infrastructure reflected "nothing but despair and helplessness."

"Iran's response to attacks on infrastructure will be severe and decisive," he warned.

Trump signals possible escalation





Rezaei's remarks came after Trump told Axios that he was seriously considering what he described as the biggest military attack ever carried out against Iran.



Read here: Trump says he's considering biggest-ever attack on Iran

"I am considering a massive attack. Bigger than ever before. I am close to making a decision. We are all set for it," Trump said.

The US president stressed that no final decision had been made, while two US officials told Axios that no military orders had yet been issued.

Trump also said Israel would join any new operation if requested, claiming the country "would join in two minutes" but adding that the United States could act alone if necessary.