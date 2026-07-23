US President Donald Trump said he is seriously considering launching what he described as the biggest military attack ever carried out against Iran, but stressed that no final decision has yet been made.

In an interview with Axios on Thursday, Trump said the United States was "close to making a decision" on a new military operation following nearly two weeks of escalating hostilities with Tehran.

"I am considering a massive attack. Bigger than ever before. I am close to making a decision. We are all set for it," Trump said.

He did not provide a timeline for making the decision. Two US officials told Axios that no military orders had been issued and no final decision had been taken.

Israel could join operation





Trump said Israel would immediately participate in any new offensive if requested.

"Israel would join in two minutes if I ask them to," he said, adding that the United States was capable of acting alone if necessary.

The president also warned that Israeli participation could trigger retaliation from Iran.

Pressure on Iran





Trump claimed Iran wanted negotiations but was not yet prepared to reach an agreement.

"They haven't received enough pain yet," he said.

According to regional sources familiar with mediation efforts, Iran has not accepted the latest diplomatic proposal aimed at reducing tensions.

Conflict intensifies





The remarks come as the United States continues military operations against Iran following renewed fighting, while Iran has maintained attacks across the region.

Trump also warned that Washington would hold Iran responsible for attacks carried out by the Iran-backed Houthi movement against commercial shipping in the Red Sea.

In a post on Truth Social, he said any further Houthi attacks on vessels would bring "major military punishment" against both Iran and the Houthis.

The continued escalation has pushed global oil prices above $100 per barrel, raising concerns about energy supplies and broader economic impacts.