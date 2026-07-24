Qatar has called on the United States and Iran to fully implement the memorandum of understanding (MoU) reached between the two countries, including commitments to ensure freedom of navigation through the Strait of Hormuz.

According to Qatar's foreign ministry, Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani made the appeal during a meeting in Doha with Britain's newly appointed Foreign Secretary Ed Miliband.

Sheikh Mohammed stressed the importance of dialogue and urged all parties to honour the terms of the agreement.

"This includes ensuring freedom of navigation in the Strait of Hormuz, to preserve regional security, safeguard the gains achieved and enhance regional stability," the foreign ministry said in a statement.

The Qatari premier also congratulated Miliband on his appointment and reaffirmed Doha's support for diplomatic efforts aimed at reducing regional tensions.

He reiterated Qatar's commitment to backing initiatives that promote dialogue and help achieve a comprehensive agreement capable of securing lasting peace in the Middle East.

The Strait of Hormuz remains one of the world's most strategically important maritime routes, carrying a significant share of global oil exports. Concerns over navigation through the waterway have intensified amid renewed tensions between Washington and Tehran.