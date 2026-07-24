The United States and the United Kingdom are planning to convene a high-level international conference in London next week to discuss forming a coalition to protect commercial shipping in the Strait of Hormuz, Axios reported, citing European diplomats and sources familiar with the matter.

According to the report, the meeting's date and agenda are still being finalised, but it is expected to bring together defence ministers and senior military officials from Western and regional countries.

US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth and Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Dan Caine are expected to attend if the meeting goes ahead. The White House and Pentagon have not commented on the report, while the British embassy in Washington declined to comment.

The proposed conference comes as Washington seeks a long-term strategy to reopen the Strait of Hormuz for commercial shipping following weeks of conflict with Iran.

Iran began targeting vessels in the strategic waterway about two weeks ago, prompting the US to launch daily strikes against Iranian military positions along the country's southern coast.

Although there have been no reported Iranian attacks on commercial ships over the past four days, US officials remain divided over whether Tehran still retains the capability to threaten maritime traffic.

President Donald Trump warned this week that the United States could target Iranian infrastructure, including bridges and power plants, if further attacks on shipping occur. Iran responded by threatening infrastructure in Gulf countries allied with Washington.

The latest tensions followed the collapse of negotiations involving Oman, Iran and Qatar over a new security arrangement for the Strait of Hormuz.

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said on Friday that Tehran would continue defending its interests in the strategic waterway, stressing that the dispute with Washington stemmed from US policies rather than a lack of mediation.

Araghchi also held talks with Omani Foreign Minister Badr Albusaidi, with both sides discussing maritime security and efforts to prevent further regional escalation.

According to Axios, the United States wants to build on previous discussions led by Britain and France on creating an international maritime coalition.

Several countries have reportedly said they would only participate if fighting around the Strait of Hormuz subsides and conditions become safe for naval operations.

The report added that Washington is seeking contributions from allies, including mine-clearing vessels, naval ships and surveillance drones, to help secure one of the world's most important energy shipping routes.