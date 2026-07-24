The federal government has decided to immediately import 1 million tonnes of wheat after determining that provincial demand exceeds the wheat stocks currently available with the Pakistan Agricultural Storage and Services Corporation (PASSCO).

According to the Ministry of National Food Security, the decision was made following detailed consultations with all provinces on wheat availability, prices and the overall supply situation.

The ministry said the wheat currently held by PASSCO will be distributed to provinces according to their requirements, while the imported wheat will help bridge the remaining shortfall and maintain market stability.

Federal Minister for National Food Security Rana Tanveer Hussain said the government remains committed to ensuring the availability of affordable and quality wheat across the country.

He said PASSCO's available wheat reserves would be released immediately to meet provincial needs, while the import of 1 million tonnes would help fulfil the country's overall wheat requirement.

The ministry added that the move is aimed at preventing supply disruptions and ensuring sufficient wheat stocks for consumers while supporting price stability in domestic markets.