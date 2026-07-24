Authorities have intensified flood monitoring and relief efforts across Punjab as rising water levels in the Chenab, Ravi and Indus rivers have forced evacuations, inundated farmland and heightened fears among communities living along riverbanks.

The Flood Forecasting Division has reported high-level flooding in the Chenab River at Chiniot and moderate flooding at Marala, Khanki and Qadirabad, prompting district administrations to remain on high alert.

Residents living along the Qadirabad river belt in Hafizabad say memories of last year's worst-ever floods remain fresh as water levels continue to rise in the Chenab River.

Locals recalled that last year's flooding washed away homes, standing crops and livestock, leaving thousands devastated. Many families say they are once again spending sleepless nights monitoring the river's water level.

Residents have urged the government to strengthen protective embankments, take immediate flood prevention measures, provide timely assistance and relocate vulnerable families to safer locations before the situation worsens.

Low-level flood continues in Ravi at Okara

A low-level flood situation persists in the Ravi River near Okara, where officials recorded 61,315 cusecs of water at Mouza Jandraka and Mouza Pir Ali.

The district administration has established four flood relief camps and directed all relevant departments to remain on high alert.

Authorities have instructed allied agencies to coordinate closely and ensure adequate supplies of medicines, food and rescue equipment remain available at the relief camps.

Nankana Sahib administration evacuates residents

A low-level flood also continues at Head Balloki in Nankana Sahib. Officials recorded water inflow at 85,900 cusecs and outflow at 62,700 cusecs, while floodwaters reached the settlements of Waraich and Nawan Kot.

Rescue teams have been shifting residents from affected areas to safer locations as part of a comprehensive flood response plan.

Deputy Commissioner Rana Hameed said all departments, including Rescue 1122, the Health Department, Livestock, Civil Defence and other relevant agencies, have been directed to remain fully alert and provide every possible assistance to affected communities.

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Flood relief camps have been established at Nawan Kot, Herre, Bhachoki Par, Haft Madar, Halla Waraichan and Kund Raham Shah.

The rising Ravi River has also damaged sesame, fodder and paddy crops in nearby agricultural areas. The deputy commissioner urged residents to cooperate with the district administration.

He added that, on the instructions of Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz, desilting work is underway at 25 locations along the 112-kilometre revenue limits of Nala Dik to reduce potential flood risks.

Chiniot village battles repeated flooding

The village of Sambhal in Chiniot has once again been inundated by the Chenab River.

Residents said they have faced repeated flooding since 2014, with riverbank erosion worsening after every flood season.

They said promises to construct dams and protective studs have yet to be fulfilled, while repeated flooding has destroyed homes and crops, leaving residents disappointed with government assurances.

Evacuations underway in Jhang

Authorities in Jhang have begun relocating residents from settlements along the Chenab River as floodwaters continue to rise.

Floodwater has started flowing from the Riwaz Bridge area, prompting evacuations of nearby populations along with their livestock. The district administration has mobilized rescue and relief teams and established five flood relief camps to assist affected residents.

The Chenab River's water flow continues to increase at Head Trimmu near Athara Hazari. Officials recorded 148,650 cusecs of water inflow and 136,000 cusecs of outflow.

The district administration has directed all concerned departments to remain on high alert and appealed to residents of low-lying areas to take precautionary measures while authorities continue to monitor the river around the clock.

Indus erosion destroys farmland in Layyah

River erosion along the Indus River has intensified in Tehsil Karor Lal Esan of Layyah, causing widespread destruction. Severe erosion continues in the Bet Mongarh, Sheena Wala and Wara Sehra areas, where more than 20 settlements have already been affected.

Thousands of acres of agricultural land have been submerged, while floodwaters have entered nine mosques, three government schools and hospitals, creating serious difficulties for local residents.

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Residents also recalled that last year the river washed away the check post at Bet Mongarh. Officials said erosion has also affected Samra Nasheeb, Thand Kalan and Basti Kinjal.

Rainfall over the Koh Suleman mountain range has increased water flow in seasonal rivers and canals across Dera Ghazi Khan.

Authorities recorded 451 cusecs of discharge in Nala Sakhi Sarwar, 193 cusecs in Nala Mithawan and 762 cusecs in Nala Suri Lond.

Latest river update

According to the Flood Forecasting Division, high-level flooding is currently being recorded at Chiniot on the Chenab River, while moderate flooding continues at Head Marala, Khanki Barrage and Qadirabad Barrage.

Latest water flow data includes:

Indus River Tarbela: Inflow 336,000 cusecs, outflow 265,500 cusecs Kalabagh: Inflow 321,639 cusecs, outflow 313,699 cusecs Chashma Barrage: Inflow 294,486 cusecs, outflow 285,686 cusecs Taunsa Barrage: Inflow 311,826 cusecs, outflow 292,476 cusecs Guddu Barrage: Inflow 164,421 cusecs, normal flood situation Sukkur Barrage: Inflow 112,220 cusecs, outflow 56,020 cusecs Kotri Barrage: Inflow 42,795 cusecs, outflow 0 cusecs

Chenab River Head Marala: Moderate flood, inflow 189,126 cusecs Khanki Barrage: Moderate flood, inflow 233,774 cusecs Qadirabad Barrage: Moderate flood continues Chiniot: High flood, inflow 236,824 cusecs Trimmu Barrage: Inflow 148,650 cusecs

Ravi River Jassar: 23,700 cusecs Shahdara: 20,626 cusecs Balloki Barrage: Low-level flood, inflow 84,515 cusecs

Other locations Rasul Barrage: Inflow 9,341 cusecs, outflow 5,341 cusecs Sidhnai Barrage: Inflow 28,660 cusecs Panjnad Barrage: Inflow 14,750 cusecs Sutlej River at Ganda Singh Wala, Sulemanki and Islam Barrage: Normal conditions Kabul River at Nowshera: 74,600 cusecs



Officials said Tarbela Dam's current water level stands at 1,522.11 feet, against its maximum conservation level of 1,550 feet.

Mangla Dam is currently at 1,185.7 feet, compared with its maximum level of 1,242 feet.

Authorities have urged residents living in low-lying and riverine areas to remain alert, follow official advisories and cooperate with rescue teams as flood monitoring continues across Punjab.