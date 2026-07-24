Intermittent monsoon rains continue to lash several districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, causing widespread destruction and loss of life. Authorities say the death toll has climbed to 28, while rescue and relief operations are underway in the affected areas.

According to a spokesperson, two children lost their lives after the roof of a house collapsed in the Akakhel area of Khyber district during the latest spell of heavy rain.

Rainfall continues intermittently across Peshawar and several other districts, raising concerns over further flooding and structural damage.

Death toll reaches 28, dozens injured

According to the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA), monsoon rains and flash floods since July 19 have claimed 28 lives across Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The deceased include three women and 15 children, while 29 people have been injured, including nine women and seven children, in rain-related incidents.

Earlier, the PDMA had reported that 22 people were killed and 19 injured in various accidents during the past five days, highlighting the rapidly worsening impact of the ongoing monsoon spell.

Homes damaged as flash floods hit

The PDMA said heavy rains and flash floods have caused extensive damage to residential properties across the province.

According to the latest figures, 10 houses were completely destroyed, 47 houses sustained major damage, and 37 houses were partially damaged due to heavy rainfall and flooding.

The affected districts include Peshawar, Nowshera, Khyber, Mardan, Bajaur, Shangla, Swabi, Chitral, Dir, Abbottabad, Mansehra, Haripur, Kohistan, Tank, Torghar, Kurram, and Waziristan.

The recent rains also severely damaged a government primary school in the Akora Khattak area of Nowshera district.

According to the school administration, the institution's boundary wall and other essential infrastructure and equipment were damaged in the flooding. Around 120 students are enrolled at the school.

The administration said officials from the Education Department have inspected the school and assured that reconstruction work will begin at the earliest.

Residents report damage to farms and property

Residents of the affected area said farmland and other private properties also suffered significant damage due to the heavy rains and flash floods.

They further claimed that government representatives have not yet visited the area despite the widespread destruction.

The PDMA said relief activities are continuing with the support of Rescue 1122 and the district administrations in the affected districts.

The authority has directed officials to speed up relief operations and ensure that relief goods are delivered promptly to the affected communities.

PDMA issues public advisory

The Provincial Disaster Management Authority has advised citizens to avoid unnecessary travel during the ongoing spell of heavy rain.

The authority also urged the public not to visit sensitive tourist destinations and vulnerable areas until weather conditions improve.