Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir on Friday inaugurated Sky47 Karakoram One, described as Pakistan's largest data centre, saying it would strengthen the country's digital infrastructure and support future technological growth.

The prime minister and the field marshal received a detailed briefing on the facility, which officials said would provide a robust platform for cloud computing, data hosting and digital services.

According to the briefing, the data centre is designed to support artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning and high-performance computing, while also helping protect sensitive national and commercial data.

Officials said the project marks a significant step towards technological self-reliance and will enhance Pakistan's digital capabilities.

Addressing the inauguration ceremony, Prime Minister Shehbaz described the facility as a landmark achievement.

"The state-of-the-art data centre is amazing and commendable. I am extremely happy to witness this grand project," he said.

He praised the project's completion within a short period, attributing its success to determination, expertise and collaboration.

The prime minister also paid tribute to the leadership of Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir and project partner ZTE, saying initiatives such as Sky47 would help secure Pakistan's technological future.

He said the project would strengthen the country's digital security and demonstrate what could be achieved through collective effort.

Federal Minister for Information Technology Shaza Fatima Khawaja said the inauguration marked the beginning of a new era for artificial intelligence in Pakistan.

She said the facility would unlock new economic opportunities by enabling the country to better utilise its data resources and human capital.