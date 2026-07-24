Security forces conducted a successful intelligence-based operation in the Khad Kocha area of Balochistan's Mastung district, killing four militants during an operation launched on intelligence inputs, according to security sources.

The operation was carried out under Operation Al-Azam, with authorities saying search and clearance activities are continuing to eliminate remaining militant threats and restore peace in the area.

According to security sources, security forces launched the intelligence-based operation in the Khad Kocha area after receiving credible intelligence regarding the presence of militants.

During the operation, four militants, described by official sources as belonging to Fitna-ul-Hindustan, were killed. Authorities also reported that several other militants were injured during the exchange.

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A large cache of arms and ammunition was recovered from the dead militants, while motorcycles allegedly used by them during their activities were also seized.

Search and clearance operation continues

Security sources said search and clearance operations remain underway across the Khad Kocha area to ensure no militant elements remain active.

Authorities added that several suspects allegedly involved in facilitating the militants have also been arrested during the operation.

Security forces are maintaining full surveillance in the area as part of the ongoing counterterrorism campaign.

According to security sources, intelligence-based operations in Mastung have been intensified following recent militant attacks in the Khad Kocha area.

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Officials said security forces are continuing vigorous and effective operations against terrorism across Balochistan under Operation Al-Azam and vowed that the campaign will continue until terrorism is completely eliminated and lasting peace is restored in the region.

Mohsin Naqvi praises security forces

Federal Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi commended the security forces for what he described as a successful operation against militants in Mastung.

He praised the professional capabilities of the security personnel, saying their timely action foiled the militants' alleged plans.

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Naqvi said the entire nation stands with the country's brave security forces in the fight against terrorism and appreciated the ongoing intelligence-based operations in Balochistan.

The interior minister added that militant groups would not be allowed to undermine peace and stability in Pakistan, reaffirming the government's resolve to continue counterterrorism efforts.