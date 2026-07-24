Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President Nawaz Sharif took a swipe at Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari during a public rally in Mirpur on Friday, telling him not to confuse Kashmir with Kashmore or Mirpur with Mirpur Khas.

Addressing supporters in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK), the former prime minister said Kashmir held a special place in his heart and criticised successive governments for neglecting the region after his removal from office.

"Bilawal Barkhdar, don't consider Kashmir as Kashmore, or Mirpur as Mirpur Khas," Nawaz said, drawing applause from the crowd.

He added that Bilawal should not take the remarks personally, saying political competition should remain respectful.

"There should be competition among political parties, but there should be no bitterness, violence or hatred," he said.

Questions development after his tenure





Nawaz Sharif questioned what governments that came after his administration had done for Azad Kashmir.

"After my government, no government did anything for Azad Kashmir. If they have, tell me what they have accomplished," he said.

He claimed several key development projects initiated during his tenure were left incomplete, including a planned motorway connecting Mansehra, Muzaffarabad and Mirpur.

According to Nawaz, the motorway would have transformed the region economically had it been completed.

Promises for Azad Kashmir

The PML-N leader pledged that if his party forms the government in Azad Kashmir, it will prioritise education, healthcare and infrastructure.

He promised to establish schools, colleges and universities across the region while expanding healthcare facilities.

Referring to Punjab's ongoing health initiatives, Nawaz said he would ask Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz to ensure hospitals in Azad Kashmir receive modern equipment similar to facilities in Punjab.

He said cancer hospitals, cardiac centres, CT scanners and MRI machines should be made available so residents no longer have to travel to Islamabad for treatment.

Nawaz also announced plans to introduce electric buses and mobile hospitals in Azad Kashmir.

Motorway, expressway projects





The former prime minister said his government would revive the motorway project linking Muzaffarabad and Mirpur and construct an expressway from Islamabad to Muzaffarabad, similar to the Murree Expressway.

He said these projects would improve connectivity and bring prosperity to the region.

"If we form the government here, I will personally supervise development projects across Azad Kashmir," he said.

The rally was attended by senior PML-N leaders and supporters, who chanted slogans in favour of Nawaz Sharif throughout his address.