Iraq has denied reports that it is mediating efforts to secure a ceasefire between the United States and Iran, dismissing claims published by the New York Times as "completely baseless".

In a statement carried by the Iraqi News Agency (INA), the Iraqi prime minister's media office said the report had "no connection to reality" and rejected suggestions that Baghdad was acting as an intermediary between Washington and Tehran.

The office urged media organisations to verify information through official sources and avoid publishing claims attributed to anonymous officials.

"The claims are completely baseless and have no connection to reality," the statement said.

The denial came after the New York Times reported on Thursday, citing Iranian and Iraqi officials familiar with the matter, that Iraqi Prime Minister Ali al-Zaidi had conveyed a US ceasefire proposal to Tehran following a meeting with US President Donald Trump at the White House earlier this month.

According to the report, Iranian officials described the proposal as the only one currently under consideration but ultimately rejected it because it did not address the issue of control over the Strait of Hormuz.

The Strait of Hormuz remains a key point of tension amid the ongoing conflict between the United States and Iran, as it serves as one of the world's most critical shipping routes for global energy supplies.

Iraq has reiterated that it is not involved in any mediation efforts and called on media outlets to rely on official sources when reporting on sensitive diplomatic matters.