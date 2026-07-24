Punjab has experienced record-breaking monsoon rainfall over the past four days, with Lahore receiving the highest rainfall of 383mm, according to the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA).

As heavy rain continues, authorities have warned of urban flooding, rising river levels, and further damage across several districts.

According to the PDMA Punjab, most districts of the province received exceptionally heavy monsoon rainfall during the last four days.

Lahore recorded the highest rainfall at 383mm, followed by Gujranwala (328mm), Sialkot (321mm), Narowal (270mm), Murree (211mm), Mandi Bahauddin (177mm), Gujrat (144mm) and Jhelum (115mm).

Other districts also received significant rainfall, including Hafizabad (108mm), Mangla (102mm), Chakwal (96mm), Sheikhupura (85mm), Okara Bahadur (66mm), Jhang (66mm), Toba Tek Singh (57mm), Attock (56mm), Kasur (52mm), Rawalpindi (47mm), Leh (35mm) and Sahiwal (34mm).

Rain was also reported in Faisalabad, Sargodha, Dera Ghazi Khan, Khanewal, Bahawalnagar, and Bhakkar.

Heavy rain forecast issued for Punjab, Sindh

The weather authorities have forecast thunderstorms and heavy rainfall across the southern and central parts of the country, including Sindh, over the next three to four days.

From July 24 to 27, heavy rainfall is expected in Lahore, Gujranwala, Sialkot, Multan, and Faisalabad, increasing the risk of urban flooding.

Heavy rain is also forecast in several districts of Sindh, including Tharparkar, Mirpurkhas, and Sukkur, during the same period.

Meanwhile, Karachi is expected to remain cloudy with chances of light rainfall.

Authorities issue public safety advisory

Officials have advised citizens to avoid unnecessary travel during the forecast period due to the risk posed by heavy rain, strong winds, and lightning.

The advisory warned that weak structures and solar panels could be damaged by strong winds and lightning strikes.

Farmers have also been urged to plan agricultural activities according to weather conditions and ensure the safety of their livestock.

Chenab River floods inundate Chiniot village again

Meanwhile, rising waters in the Chenab River have once again inundated Sambal village in Chiniot.

Residents said they have been facing repeated flooding since 2014, with every flood causing severe land erosion and worsening their living conditions.

According to local residents, promises to construct protective dams and spurs (studs) during previous floods have yet to be fulfilled.

They said several houses have collapsed, crops have been destroyed, and many families have lost hope after years of unfulfilled government assurances.

Floodwaters enter farmland in Daska

In Daska, floodwaters rapidly entered agricultural areas after a breach developed at the Nandpur section of Nullah Dek.

Residents said the rising water level was caused by monsoon rains and India's water aggression, resulting in floodwater flowing into nearby villages.

Hundreds of acres of farmland in Nandpur, Mohal, Markpur, Changi, and Shatabgarh have been submerged, causing severe crop losses. The flooding has also submerged link roads, cutting off several villages from the city.

Residents complained that no relief or emergency assistance has yet been provided by the district administration, leaving affected families deeply concerned.