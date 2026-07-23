Jamaat-e-Islami Pakistan Secretary General Amirul Azeem has passed away after a prolonged battle with cancer, bringing an end to decades of political and organizational service.

The veteran leader died at his residence in Lahore, while his funeral prayers were offered at 5pm today at Mansoura, Lahore.

Born in Lahore in 1958, Amirul Azeem pursued higher education at Punjab University, where he earned an MBA degree.

His political journey began during his student years when he joined the Islami Jamiat Talaba (IJT). He was elected president of the Punjab University Students' Union before later becoming Nazim-e-Ala of Islami Jamiat Talaba, where he played a key role in organizing and mentoring young leadership across the country.

Amirul Azeem also emerged as one of the frontline leaders of the movement to restore student unions during the era of former military ruler General Ziaul Haq, remaining active despite the challenges and hardships associated with the campaign.

Key leadership roles in Jamaat-e-Islami

Throughout his political career, Amirul Azeem served the party in several important positions, including central secretary for information, ameer of Jamaat-e-Islami Lahore, and secretary general of Jamaat-e-Islami Lahore.

In 2019, he was appointed central secretary general of Jamaat-e-Islami Pakistan by then party chief Sirajul Haq, where he oversaw the party's organizational affairs.

Following the election of Hafiz Naeemur Rehman as Jamaat-e-Islami chief in 2024, Amirul Azeem was reappointed as the party's central secretary general, continuing to serve in the role until his passing.

Funeral prayers in Lahore

According to the party, Amirul Azeem passed away at his home in Lahore after battling cancer for a long time.

His funeral prayers were offered at 5pm today at Mansoura, Lahore, where party leaders, political figures, supporters, and well-wishers are expected to attend and pay their final respects.

PM expresses condolences

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif expressed deep sorrow over the death of Amirul Azeem. The prime minister described the deceased as a man of great character and a visionary politician, saying his contributions to Pakistan's political landscape would always be remembered.

He prayed for the elevation of Amirul Azeem's ranks in the hereafter and asked Allah to grant patience and strength to the bereaved family.

"In this difficult time, all our sympathies are with the family of Amirul Azeem," the prime minister said.

Governor pays tribute

Punjab Governor Sardar Saleem Haider Khan also expressed grief over Amirul Azeem's demise.

He said the late Jamaat-e-Islami leader always practiced principled politics and prayed that Allah grant him the highest place in Paradise while giving patience to his family.

From leading student movements and advocating for the restoration of student unions to managing Jamaat-e-Islami's organizational affairs at the national level, Amirul Azeem remained an influential figure in Pakistan's political landscape.

His decades of service, organizational leadership, and commitment to political principles leave behind a lasting legacy within Jamaat-e-Islami and beyond.