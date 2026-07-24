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PM promotes Lt Gen Aamer Raza to four-star generalUS imposes forced labour tariffs on 60 trade partners, including PakistanIran flew IRGC commanders, missiles to Yemen's Houthis: SourcesUS strikes on Iran enter 13th straight night as attacks intensifyPetrol up Rs4.40, high-speed diesel rises Rs3.62Iran warns of severe response after Trump's military threatTrump says he's considering biggest-ever attack on IranUS House approves measure to limit Trump's war powers on IranBrent surges past $100 as Houthi attacks rattle energy marketsField Marshal Munir says foreign-backed proxies will fail in Balochistan

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US imposes forced labour tariffs on 60 trade partners, including Pakistan | SAMAA TV