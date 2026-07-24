The United States carried out another wave of strikes on Iran, extending its military campaign into a 13th consecutive night.

Explosions were reported across several Iranian cities, while both Washington and Tehran issued competing claims over the latest developments in the escalating conflict.

Iranian media reported powerful explosions near Qeshm Island, as well as in Khuzestan, Lorestan, Yazd, Ahvaz, Bandar Abbas, and surrounding areas.

According to Iranian state television, two US military missiles fell near the village of Musan. The strikes also triggered a major power outage in Bandar Abbas, leaving parts of the strategic port city in darkness after the bombardment.

Strikes targeted Iranian military infrastructure

The US Central Command (CENTCOM) confirmed that its latest round of operations lasted for more than two hours and marked the 13th consecutive night of American military strikes against Iran.

In a statement, CENTCOM said it targeted Iranian military command centers, drone storage facilities, communication networks, coastal surveillance sites, and maritime capabilities.

According to the US military, the objective of the strikes was to further reduce the threats posed by Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) to civilian mariners and commercial vessels transiting the Strait of Hormuz. CENTCOM also said the actions were intended to hold Iran accountable for its recent activities.

US claims shipping operations affected

CENTCOM stated that it had diverted 12 commercial ships amid ongoing tensions in the Gulf, while one vessel was reportedly disabled.

The US military added that Iran's naval blockade has remained in place for nine days and vowed that measures aimed at restricting Iranian ports would continue.

Iran claims to shoot down US Tomahawk missile

Iran's Revolutionary Guards claimed they successfully destroyed an American Tomahawk cruise missile during the latest wave of attacks.

According to the Guards, the missile was intercepted and shot down in the airspace over Kahnouj before it could reach its intended target.

Iran also announced retaliatory military action against American interests in the region.

According to Iranian officials, drones were launched at US military installations in Kuwait and Jordan, as Tehran expanded its response to the ongoing American campaign.

Trump warns of stronger military action

US President Donald Trump warned on Thursday that Iran and its Houthi allies would face "major military punishment" after Yemeni fighters attacked two Saudi oil tankers in the Red Sea.

The latest warning came as the conflict expanded beyond the Strait of Hormuz into another major global shipping route, increasing concerns over maritime security and regional stability.

Tehran continues to maintain its blockade of the Strait of Hormuz, keeping one of the world's most critical energy corridors under severe pressure as military operations intensify.