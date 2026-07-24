The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has announced a 50% increase in conveyance allowance for its government employees, providing higher travel benefits to staff across all grades.

The decision was formally notified by the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Finance Department, with the revised allowance taking effect from July 1, 2026.

According to the notification issued by the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Finance Department, the enhanced conveyance allowance will apply to all government employees from Grade 1 to Grade 20 and above.

The increase is aimed at providing greater travel support to employees amid rising transportation costs.

Revised conveyance allowance by grade

Under the revised rates, the conveyance allowance for employees in Grades 1 to 4 has been increased from Rs1,785 to Rs2,677 per month.

For employees in Grades 5 to 10, the monthly conveyance allowance has been raised to Rs2,898.

The notification further states that employees in Grades 11 to 15 will now receive Rs4,284 per month as conveyance allowance.

Meanwhile, officers in Grades 16 to 20 and above will receive a revised monthly conveyance allowance of Rs7,500.

The Finance Department confirmed that the revised conveyance allowance will be effective from July 1, 2026, allowing eligible government employees to receive the enhanced travel benefit from the start of the new fiscal period.

Sindh also raises conveyance allowance

In a similar move, the Sindh cabinet has also approved an increase in the conveyance allowance for provincial government employees.

According to the announcement, the travel allowance of government employees from Grade 1 to Grade 16 in Sindh has also been increased.