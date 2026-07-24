Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar used the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Council of Foreign Ministers meeting to highlight Pakistan’s security concerns over terrorism emanating from Afghanistan, while also holding a series of high-level meetings with regional leaders to strengthen diplomatic and strategic cooperation.

Dar said Pakistan remains committed to regional peace, dialogue and diplomacy, but stressed that terrorism originating from Afghan territory continues to pose a serious security challenge.

Addressing the SCO Council of Foreign Ministers meeting, Ishaq Dar said banned militant groups operating from Afghan soil continue to threaten Pakistan’s security.

He stated that the Afghan Taliban are providing a conducive environment for terrorist organizations and urged the interim Afghan authorities to fulfill their counter-terrorism commitments.

Dar specifically referred to the activities of the banned Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), the Balochistan Liberation Army (BLA), and the East Turkestan Islamic Movement (ETIM), saying these groups remain active from Afghan territory.

He reiterated that Pakistan seeks a peaceful, stable, regionally integrated and prosperous Afghanistan but emphasized that sustainable peace requires effective action against terrorism.

Dialogue remains only path to lasting peace

The deputy prime minister said lasting solutions to regional and international conflicts can only be achieved through negotiations, diplomacy and mutual respect.

He stressed that the "Shanghai Spirit" -- built on mutual trust, equality, cultural respect, common development and constructive diplomacy -- continues to guide the SCO in promoting regional stability.

Dar also praised the organization for expanding cooperation in peace, security, economic integration and cultural exchanges among member states.

Pakistan highlights role in Iran-US diplomacy

During his address, Dar highlighted Pakistan’s diplomatic efforts in facilitating dialogue between Iran and the United States.

He recalled that Pakistan hosted the Islamabad talks between Iran and the US in April, leading to the resumption of high-level direct contacts between the two countries after 47 years.

Dar described the signing of the Islamabad Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) as a historic development and thanked both Tehran and Washington for placing their trust in Pakistan’s diplomatic efforts.

He urged the international community to capitalize on the opportunity created by the Islamabad MoU to promote regional peace and stability.

Meeting with Iranian FM

On the sidelines of the SCO meeting, Ishaq Dar met Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi.

According to Iranian media, the two leaders discussed bilateral relations, regional developments and international issues, including the situation following recent US attacks on Iran.

Pakistan, China reaffirm strategic cooperation

Dar also held talks with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi during the SCO gathering.

The two foreign ministers reviewed Pakistan-China bilateral relations, regional developments and cooperation across various multilateral forums.

Dar thanked Wang Yi for appreciating Pakistan’s diplomatic efforts aimed at promoting regional peace and stability.

Both leaders reaffirmed their commitment to further strengthening strategic cooperation, while Wang Yi also extended his best wishes to Pakistan for assuming the SCO chairmanship in 2026 and hosting the SCO Summit in 2027.

Meeting with Kyrgyz president

Along with other SCO foreign ministers, Ishaq Dar also met Kyrgyz President Sadyr Nurguzhovich Japarov.

Dar conveyed the good wishes of President Asif Ali Zardari and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and thanked Kyrgyzstan for successfully hosting the SCO Council of Foreign Ministers meeting.

The meeting focused on regional and global developments, the expanding role of the SCO, and ways to enhance cooperation among member states.

Dar emphasized that Pakistan is preparing to assume the SCO chairmanship in 2026 and said continuous coordination, effective communication and stronger cooperation among member countries will be essential for the organization's future success.

SCO's silver jubilee highlighted

Dar congratulated Kyrgyzstan for hosting the meeting and noted that the SCO’s silver jubilee is a matter of pride for all member states.

He said Kyrgyzstan, as one of the founding members of the Shanghai Five, has played an important role in the development of the SCO.

According to Dar, the organization has evolved into a comprehensive platform promoting peace, security, economic cooperation, cultural exchanges and adherence to international law, while trade among SCO member states has increased significantly over the years.