Singer Katy Perry and former Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau are reportedly planning to get married, according to a media report that has fuelled fresh speculation about their relationship.

According to RadarOnline, the couple are discussing wedding plans and hope that California Governor Gavin Newsom will officiate the ceremony.

The report, citing unnamed sources, claims Newsom is their preferred choice because he is a close friend and supporter of both Perry and Trudeau. The source alleged that Newsom considers Trudeau politically aligned with his views and regards Perry as an influential public figure.

The report also claims the pair have been spending much of their time together at Perry's residence in Southern California and intend to continue living in the state after marriage.

It further alleges that Perry and Trudeau could support Newsom should he decide to run for US president in the future, potentially benefiting all three figures politically and publicly.

However, neither Perry, Trudeau nor Newsom has publicly commented on the claims, and the reported wedding plans remain unverified.

Trudeau was married to Sophie Grégoire Trudeau from 2005 until the couple announced their separation in 2023. They share three children.

Perry was previously married to comedian Russell Brand from 2010 to 2012. She later entered a long-term relationship with actor Orlando Bloom, with whom she shares a daughter, Daisy Dove Bloom.