Google has expanded access to Gemini Spark, its AI-powered digital agent, making it available to Google AI Pro subscribers in the United States after previously limiting the feature to its premium AI Ultra tier.

The company announced the rollout through the official Google Gemini account on X, adding that availability will expand to more countries in the coming weeks.

Unlike the standard Gemini chatbot, Spark is designed to perform tasks on a user's behalf even after the app is closed.

Users can assign tasks such as organising emails, updating calendars or monitoring real-world events, with Spark automatically responding to triggers such as flight delays.

Previously exclusive feature





Google first introduced Gemini Spark during its I/O developer conference in May before launching it for Google AI Ultra subscribers in the US later that month.

The company subsequently expanded the feature to macOS users, added support for more languages and extended availability to Ultra subscribers in additional markets.

The latest rollout marks the first time Spark has been offered outside Google's highest-priced AI subscription.

Regional restrictions remain





Despite the wider rollout, Gemini Spark remains unavailable in several regions, including the European Economic Area (EEA), the United Kingdom, Switzerland and Nigeria, regardless of subscription level.

Google has not announced when the feature will become available in those markets.

The expansion reflects Google's broader push to bring agentic AI capabilities to a larger user base rather than limiting advanced features to premium subscribers.