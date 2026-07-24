Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has said terrorism has been brought back to Pakistan under a conspiracy, alleging that India is supporting terrorist elements while Afghan soil continues to be used against Pakistan.

Addressing participants of the Balochistan National Workshop, the premier also reaffirmed the federal government's commitment to accelerating Balochistan’s development through record investments and transparent governance.

He said Pakistan’s economic future is closely linked to Balochistan and pledged that the federation would leave no stone unturned to ensure the province’s progress and prosperity.

PM links resurgence of terrorism to foreign conspiracy

Speaking at the workshop, Prime Minister Sharif said terrorism had largely been eliminated from Pakistan by 2017-18 but was later brought back under a conspiracy.

He alleged that India is behind terrorism in Pakistan and accused it of providing financial and logistical support to elements working against peace. He also said the country’s recent successes have unsettled its enemies.

The prime minister further stated that Afghan soil continues to be used for terrorist activities against Pakistan. He said the government repeatedly urged the Afghan authorities to prevent terrorist groups from operating from their territory and emphasized that Pakistan wants peace and stability across the region.

According to the prime minister, the Afghan Taliban regime has failed to stop terrorists from using Afghan territory, despite Pakistan's repeated efforts to engage diplomatically.

Tribute to martyrs

Shehbaz paid tribute to Pakistan’s sacrifices in the war against terrorism, saying nearly 90,000 Pakistanis have embraced martyrdom in the country's fight against militancy. He also expressed grief over the martyrdom of Mastung Sessions Judge Abdul Hakim and another official, saying the nation must stand united against terrorism.

The prime minister praised Pakistan’s armed forces and law enforcement agencies for their continued efforts to protect the country and stressed that defeating terrorism requires collective national resolve.

Balochistan's development is Pakistan's development

The PM described Balochistan as Pakistan’s largest province and said its people played a significant role in the creation of the country. He said Islamabad belongs equally to all four provinces and appreciated the leadership of Balochistan for consistently supporting the federation despite political differences.

According to Shehbaz Sharif, Balochistan requires comparatively greater resources because of its vast geographical size and long distances between regions.

He highlighted that Punjab contributed Rs150 billion to Balochistan under the National Finance Commission (NFC) Award, while the other three provinces also supported the province.

"This is not a favor but an expression of brotherhood," he said.

Record funding, major development projects

The PM said unprecedented funds have been released for Balochistan during both the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) government and the current administration.

He recalled that unrestricted resources and several major development projects were initiated during Nawaz Sharif’s tenure and said that work is continuing at an accelerated pace.

Among the key initiatives, Shehbaz Sharif said:

Around 27,000 tube wells in Balochistan are being converted to solar energy.

The federal government has contributed Rs50 billion to a Rs75 billion solarization project for farmers.

Construction of the Karachi-Chaman dual carriageway is progressing.

A Rs300 billion infrastructure project is expected to be completed within the next two years.

Rs368 billion has been allocated in the federal budget for water storage projects.

He suggested that the Kachchi Canal should be renamed the Pakistan Canal due to its national importance.

The premier said all four provinces are contributing equally to Pakistan’s development journey and promised that past mistakes would be corrected so that the benefits of development reach every province.

Transparent governance and FBR reforms

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif also focused on governance and corruption, saying only a transparent system can solve Pakistan’s long-standing challenges.

He claimed that corruption within the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) is even more damaging than collusion, alleging that trillions of rupees that should reach the national treasury instead end up in private pockets every year.

According to the premier, this weakens the economy, increases financial difficulties and forces Pakistan to borrow more simply to repay existing loans. He said the government has started improving governance through teamwork, adding that the FBR collected Rs800 billion more in taxes during the last fiscal year.

The prime minister also pointed to the examples of Japan and Germany, saying both countries rebuilt themselves through hard work despite earlier economic hardships.

He announced that the federal government's transparent governance model would also be introduced across the provinces.

Youth support and education initiatives

Highlighting the government's education initiatives, Shehbaz Sharif said laptops are being distributed to talented students across Pakistan strictly on merit.

He noted that 100,000 laptops were distributed last year and announced that students from Balochistan are receiving a 10 percent additional quota in laptop and scholarship allocations to promote educational opportunities in the province.

Pakistan gaining global recognition

The prime minister said Pakistan has achieved significant diplomatic successes in recent days and has defeated its enemies in the right battle. He stated that the international community now views Pakistan with greater respect because of its effective diplomacy in promoting regional peace.

Shehbaz Sharif also praised the efforts of the country's field marshal and the deputy prime minister for strengthening Pakistan's diplomatic standing, saying the time has come to shift the country's focus towards economic development and national prosperity.