The prices of gold and silver in Pakistan and the global market dropped on Thursday after four consecutive hikes.

The price of 24-karat gold per tola fell by Rs1,800, bringing the new rate to Rs432,036, according to the All Pakistan Sarafa Gems and Jewellers Association.

Similarly, the price of 10 grams of 24-karat gold dropped by Rs1,543, settling at Rs370,401. Also, the price of 10 grammes of 22-karat gold saw a drop of Rs1,415 to be sold for Rs339,546.

Also Read: Gold price in Pakistan massive change: July 22, 2026

International gold prices





The downward movement was not limited to Pakistan. In the global bullion market, gold fell by $18, reaching $4,096 per ounce.

Silver prices in Pakistan





Silver prices also followed the same trend. The price of 24-karat silver dropped by Rs33 to be sold for Rs6,370. Similarly, 10 grams of silver also decreased by Rs28 to Rs5,461.