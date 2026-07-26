Federal Information Minister Attaullah Tarar said on Sunday that the Indian intelligence agency RAW was behind anti-Pakistan digital propaganda concerning Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK).

Tarar said a security agency identified India's alleged involvement in the digital propaganda campaign after arresting a digital marketing service provider. He said that the investigators found evidence of communication and financial transactions between the suspect and an Indian operator.

He said WhatsApp chats with the Indian operator and evidence of significant payments from India were recovered from the arrested digital service provider.

Tarar said the banned Joint Awami Action Committee (JAAC) sought to damage the Kashmir cause and promote anti-Pakistan and anti-army propaganda.

He said the arrested suspect admitted that most of the promoted and widely shared digital content was linked to the JAAC and that the campaign received funding from India.

Tarar challenged JAAC members to take part in the electoral process if they were sincere about the Kashmir cause.

He said large public gatherings at election rallies had rejected the opposition's conspiratorial politics.

Tarar said India was engaged in propaganda against Pakistan because it could not accept Pakistan's recent diplomatic successes and growing international recognition.

The information minister said the government regarded it as its responsibility to counter misinformation and would continue to expose such conspiracies through modern technical expertise.