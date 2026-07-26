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Sooryavanshi stars as India complete T20I whitewash against ZimbabweFlour prices witness hike after petrol, diesel go upAbdullah Shafique replaces Abdullah Fazal in Pakistan Test squadIran sells $18 billion worth of oil during war, ceasefire periodTarar says India behind anti-Pakistan digital propaganda on AJKMonsoon death toll in Pakistan rises to 107: NDMAKP police announce rewards of Rs285.8m for 83 wanted terroristsBurnham says he'll challenge Trump if Britain's interests demand it729 children diagnosed with HIV in Sindh in 202632 killed in rain-related incidents in KP since July 19

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Tarar says India behind anti-Pakistan digital propaganda on AJK | SAMAA TV