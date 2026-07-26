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32 killed in rain-related incidents in KP since July 19PPP asks AJK's electoral watchdog to act over alleged code violationsJD Vance, Gen Caine cautioned Trump against deeper Iran warAleem Khan unveils infrastructure, education roadmap for AJKAleem Khan vows development, corruption-free govt in Azad KashmirIran says Oman talks make progress on Strait of HormuzIran says US failed in Strait of Hormuz, calls situation 'chaotic'Aleem Khan slams rivals for 'decades of neglect' in Azad Kashmir ahead of pollsOperation Al-Azm: Security forces eliminate 16 terrorists in BalochistanTrump calls LeBron James a racist, hails Michael Jordan as NBA's greatest

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JD Vance, Gen Caine cautioned Trump against deeper Iran war | SAMAA TV