Federal Minister Abdul Aleem Khan Communications has criticised political parties contesting the Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) elections, accusing them of neglecting the region despite receiving repeated opportunities to govern.

In a statement issued on Saturday, Aleem Khan said it was unfortunate that Azad Kashmir, despite being one of the country's most scenic regions, continued to face longstanding development challenges.

He alleged that successive political parties had secured votes by making promises to the people but failed to undertake meaningful development projects.

"Even today, the same political parties are seeking votes from the people of Kashmir while repeating the same promises they made 20 or 30 years ago," he said.





The federal minister urged voters to question those seeking another mandate, asking who was responsible for the region's deprivation over the past three to four decades.

"These parties had several opportunities to remove the deprivations of this paradise-like valley, but they did nothing except make promises," he said.

Aleem Khan appealed to the people of Azad Kashmir to cast their votes on Monday with the future of their children in mind and carefully decide whom they could trust.

"The decision rests with the people alone," he added.