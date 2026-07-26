At least one person was killed and 16 others were injured after a car drove into a crowd near Berlin's Christopher Street Day (CSD) Pride event on Saturday night, prompting authorities to cancel one of Europe's largest LGBTQ celebrations.

According to German police, a white car struck several people in Tiergarten Park, near the parade route, before crashing into a tree at around 10pm local time.

Emergency services rushed to the scene and treated the injured, while police urged people to leave the area immediately.

Authorities said several victims sustained life-threatening injuries.

Police later said they had identified, but not yet arrested, a male suspect known to authorities and believed to have links to "Islamic circles" in Berlin.

"Our search for this person is proceeding at full speed," police spokesperson Florian Nath said.

He added that investigators had not yet determined the suspect's motive or established the exact sequence of events.

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz condemned the attack, pledging that those responsible would be brought to justice.

"We will push to make sure this horrific act is fully investigated and punished," Merz said in a statement.

Berlin Mayor Kai Wegner described the incident as "an attack on our free and cosmopolitan society."

Following the crash, organisers called off the Pride event, and performances at the Brandenburg Gate were halted as attendees were urged to leave the area and avoid travelling through Tiergarten Park.

More than 2,200 police officers had been deployed across Berlin to secure the annual Christopher Street Day celebrations, which attracted hundreds of thousands of participants.

The parade had proceeded peacefully for several hours before the incident occurred.