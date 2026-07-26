US President Donald Trump has ordered the military to pause planned strikes on Iran after 13 consecutive days of attacks, according to multiple US media reports.

The New York Times, citing Trump administration officials, reported that the decision followed a meeting on Friday involving the president, senior advisers and cabinet members.

According to the report, Trump opted to set aside plans for further strikes amid concerns that escalating the conflict could significantly deplete the Pentagon's stockpile of Patriot missile interceptors and other air defence munitions deployed in the Middle East.

The report said administration officials feared that prolonging the military campaign could weaken US defensive capabilities in the region.

Meanwhile, Axios, citing two sources familiar with the matter, reported that it remains unclear whether the suspension is a temporary pause or the beginning of a longer halt in military operations.

The outlet said Trump's decision reflects both a willingness to allow more time for diplomatic efforts and an assessment that the current level of US military strikes has reached the limit of its effectiveness unless a broader combat campaign is launched.

According to Axios, the US military is continuing to prepare contingency plans for a possible return to major combat operations if required.