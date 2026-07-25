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PBF urges PM Shehbaz to review daily petroleum pricing modelSaudi air defences shoot down missiles aimed at Yanbu oil facilitiesRoot likely to return as England Test captain after Stokes' retirementWho will be allowed tinted windows in Pakistan? Rules changedCockroach Janta Party ends nationwide NEET protest after talks with govtAzan Awais says Pakistan team united under Babar AzamBabar backs Pakistan to meet fans' expectations in CaribbeanSyria bus crash kills at least 35, injures 30Punjab flood alert: Rising water levels displace familiesShabana Azmi diagnosed with swine flu, misses Mumbai protest

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Cockroach Janta Party ends nationwide NEET protest after talks with govt | SAMAA TV