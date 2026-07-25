The Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) on Saturday formally called off its nationwide protest over the NEET-UG 2026 paper leak, saying it was withdrawing the agitation in good faith after the government accepted its demands.

Announcing the decision after talks with government representatives, CJP Chief Spokesperson Saurav Das said the protest was being withdrawn with the understanding that the agreed reforms would be implemented within the promised timeframe.

"Cockroach Janta Party declares that we withdraw the agitation in good faith, with the understanding that the agreed-upon terms will be executed within the agreed-upon timelines," Das said.

National spokesperson Ashutosh Ranka urged protesters gathered across the country to end demonstrations peacefully and return home.

"All our demands have been accepted, so we request the protesters to withdraw immediately and return home peacefully. We will inform you of our future strategy or any other issues," he said.

Celebrations erupt across India





Following the announcement, students celebrated in New Delhi and several other cities, marking what they described as a historic victory for youth-led activism.

The Cockroach Janta Party also announced a nationwide candlelight march to celebrate the success of the movement and honour students who participated in the protests.

The party's chief demanded that the families of students who allegedly died by suicide during the controversy should receive compensation of Rs10 million (one crore) each.

Priyanka Gandhi hails students





Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra congratulated the protesting students, calling the outcome a major achievement.

"Congratulations to the students. It is a great achievement."

She said it was encouraging to see young people raise their voices for their rights.

"It is a joy that the youth raised their voice for their rights. Now no one will dare to suppress their voice again," she said.

Sonam Wangchuk calls it victory of democracy

Social activist Sonam Wangchuk, who recently ended a 26-day hunger strike in support of the students, also welcomed the development.

"This is a victory of democracy. It is a victory of peace, patience and perseverance," Wangchuk said.

He congratulated the Cockroach Janta Party for what he described as a major success and praised students for overcoming fear.

"Students eliminated fear and protested in every corner of the country," he said.

Decision follows education minister's resignation





The announcement came hours after Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan resigned amid mounting pressure over the NEET-UG paper leak controversy.

Pradhan said his resignation was in the larger interest of students and the country's future, adding that he wanted to ensure young people were not caught in prolonged uncertainty.

Government promises reforms





The Centre has already transferred the investigation to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), cancelled the disputed examination and conducted a fresh test.

The government has also announced that beginning next year, NEET-UG will be conducted entirely in Computer-Based Test (CBT) mode to improve transparency and reduce the risk of future paper leaks.

In addition, the government is preparing legislation to combat examination fraud, including the establishment of Special Fast-Track Courts and a Special Task Force (STF) to investigate paper leak cases.

The CJP-led protests, which began in June, evolved into one of the largest student movements during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's tenure, drawing nationwide attention and disrupting Parliament's monsoon session.