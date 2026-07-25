Rising water levels in Pakistan's major rivers and continuous monsoon rains have intensified the flood situation across several districts of Punjab, forcing evacuations, damaging homes and farmland, and disrupting daily life.

Authorities, including the Flood Forecasting Division (FFD), district administrations and Rescue 1122 teams, are closely monitoring the evolving situation as water levels continue to rise in the Indus, Chenab, Ravi and Kabul rivers.

A low-level flood continues at Kalabagh on the Indus River, according to the latest flood monitoring data.

At Jinnah Barrage, Kalabagh, water inflow has reached 342,224 cusecs, while outflow stands at 333,984 cusecs.

The Indus River is also experiencing increased water flow at several other locations. Chashma Barrage is recording 350,000 cusecs, Kalabagh 333,000 cusecs, and Taunsa 313,000 cusecs.

Water levels rise at Attock

Water levels in both the Indus and Kabul rivers have increased at Attock Khurd, where the two rivers merge near Attock Bridge.

Officials said nearly 300,000 cusecs of water is currently flowing beneath Attock Bridge.

The district administration and Rescue 1122 have completed preparations for any possible flood emergency and advised residents to stay away from rivers and streams.

Chenab River triggers flooding, erosion

The Chenab River continues to swell, causing flooding and riverbank erosion in several districts.

In Gujrat, land erosion is continuing in Kot Ghulam, Kot Nika and other riverside areas, placing nearby communities at serious risk.

Residents claimed hundreds of acres of farmland have already been submerged and alleged that the district administration's response has been limited to photo opportunities while families have been forced to relocate on their own.

Also Read: Lahore monsoon: 3 family members killed as roof collapses

Citizens also complained that the city's drainage system once again failed during rainfall, leaving homes, shops and roads underwater despite billions of rupees reportedly spent on urban infrastructure.

Heavy rain also caused a house wall to collapse in Noorpur Padde, Gujrat. According to Rescue 1122, six-year-old Jaza and 26-year-old Asad were injured in the incident and shifted to Aziz Bhatti Shaheed Hospital for treatment.

Chiniot villages submerged by Chenab

Floodwaters from the Chenab River have displaced residents of several settlements along Jhang Road in Chiniot.

Families from Lodia, Sanbhal and Fatehkot Taja abandoned their homes, leaving behind belongings to save themselves and their children. Many are now living in roadside tents under difficult conditions.

The Chenab River's water level reached 177,000 cusecs during the past 12 hours.

Authorities say a medium-level flood is currently flowing through Chiniot. Floodwaters have inundated hundreds of acres of agricultural land, while riverbank erosion continues in Burj Umar, Mianwal, Jhangar and Gulutran.

The erosion has also cut off Burj Umar's land connection along Lahore Road, while officials say the year's first flood has already left visible destruction across affected communities.

Moderate flood persists at Head Qadirabad

A medium-level flood continues at Head Qadirabad in Hafizabad. The Irrigation Department reported water inflow of 183,000 cusecs and outflow of 171,000 cusecs in the Chenab River.

Heavy rainfall is continuing in Hafizabad and nearby areas, while local residents say riverbank erosion is damaging crops and reviving memories of last year's devastating floods.

Also Read: KP monsoon: Death toll rises to 28, heavy rain forecast till July 27

The district administration has remained on high alert and is closely monitoring low-lying areas.

Intermittent rain has continued across Hafizabad after a brief pause, flooding several low-lying neighborhoods.

Roads, streets, markets and residential areas have accumulated rainwater due to poor drainage, severely affecting traffic and disrupting routine life.

Citizens reported significant difficulties in commuting as highways, markets and neighborhoods remained submerged.

Rain continues across Punjab

Monsoon showers continued in several districts across Punjab.

Intermittent rain was reported in Gujrat, while heavy rainfall continued in Narowal, where cool winds made the weather pleasant despite water accumulating in low-lying areas after five consecutive days of rain.

Rain also continued overnight in Jaranwala and surrounding areas, while light showers were reported in Shahpur Tehsil of Sargodha, Sahiwal and Mailsi.

In Sahiwal, heavy rain submerged low-lying areas, while light rainfall in Mailsi brought cooler weather.

Roof collapses in Nankana Sahib

Heavy rain caused roofs of two houses and animal shelters to collapse in different parts of Nankana Sahib.

In Dholar Chowk, two young brothers were trapped beneath the debris after a room roof collapsed.

In Mora village on Bachiki Mor-Khanda Road, a 60-year-old man became trapped after another roof collapse.

Meanwhile, seven buffaloes were buried when the roof of an animal shelter collapsed in Kot Hanif Shah.

Rescue 1122 safely rescued the two children, the elderly man, and six buffaloes, although one buffalo died.

The injured — identified as Qurban, Adnan and 60-year-old Jahangir — received first aid before being shifted to the District Headquarters Hospital.

Moreover, the roof of a house collapsed in 3-Chak, Bhalwal due to heavy rain. Resultantly, 56-year-old Irshad Bibi was injured when a roof girder hit her head.

The injured woman was shifted to Tehsil Headquarters Hospital.

Low flood recorded at Head Balloki

A low-level flood has once again been recorded at the Ravi River Head Balloki in Nankana Sahib. Water inflow has reached 87,715 cusecs, while outflow stands at 64,515 cusecs.

Rescue 1122 teams are using boats to evacuate residents from houses near Halla Waraich and Haft Madar to safer locations.

The district administration and Rescue 1122 teams continue monitoring the river belt, while residents in low-lying areas have been instructed to take precautionary measures as water levels rise.

Heavy rain also caused a roof collapse in the Dhang Shah area of Kasur. Two people — 10-year-old Sohaib and 60-year-old Nazir — lost their lives in the incident.

Three others, including 55-year-old Naziran Bibi, 40-year-old Farwa and three-year-old Parvez, sustained serious injuries.

Flood Forecasting Division issues latest update

According to the Flood Forecasting Division, medium-level flooding is currently being recorded at three locations on the Chenab River — Khanki, Qadirabad and Chiniot.

Water flow has reached 192,000 cusecs at Khanki, 188,000 cusecs at Qadirabad, and around 170,000 cusecs at Chiniot.

The FFD said low-level flooding continues in the Ravi and Sutlej rivers, while the overall situation remains normal.

Water flow currently stands at 87,000 cusecs at Baloki and 53,000 cusecs at Sulemanki (Sudhanai).

Officials also confirmed that water levels in Tarbela and Mangla dams have continued to increase.

The FFD added that river flow at Marala, Trimmu and Panjnad remains low to normal and that there is no immediate flood threat, although authorities continue to closely monitor the situation across the Chenab River basin.