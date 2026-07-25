India's Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan resigned on Saturday amid mounting pressure over the nationwide NEET-UG 2026 paper leak controversy and weeks of student protests demanding accountability for alleged irregularities in the country's examination system.

Pradhan said he had submitted his resignation to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, describing the decision as being in the larger interest of students and the nation's future.

The resignation follows widespread protests by students and opposition parties over the alleged NEET-UG paper leak and the government's handling of the crisis.

Thousands of students have taken to the streets since June after the examination controversy erupted, making it one of the biggest youth-led movements during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's tenure since he came to power in 2014.

Students staged a sit-in protest at Delhi's Jantar Mantar on June 5, demanding accountability over the paper leak and calling for Pradhan's resignation.

The movement gained further momentum with the formation of the satirical Cockroach Janata Party (CJP), which emerged as a symbolic platform for protesting students.

On Saturday, thousands of CJP supporters gathered in central Delhi despite authorities keeping 18 metro stations closed for the fourth consecutive day in an effort to limit access to the protest site.

The protests have also disrupted Parliament's monsoon session, with opposition parties echoing students' demands for reforms and accountability.

Pradhan says resignation in students' interest

In his resignation letter addressed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Pradhan said he was stepping down to ensure that India's youth would not become "trapped in a web of confusion."

He said he had been associated with students, teachers and education reform for more than four decades and had always believed that a strong, inclusive and forward-looking education system was essential for building a strong nation.

Pradhan thanked Prime Minister Modi for giving him the opportunity to serve as Union Education Minister and expressed gratitude to his cabinet colleagues, ministry officials and staff for their support.

He also reaffirmed that serving the nation would remain his highest priority.

Minister outlines govt response to NEET controversy

Referring to the NEET-UG examination held on May 3, 2026, Pradhan said the government acted immediately after irregularities were detected.

According to him, the Centre transferred the investigation to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), cancelled the examination and announced a fresh date for the re-examination.

He also said the government had decided that beginning next year, the examination would be conducted entirely in Computer-Based Test (CBT) mode to strengthen transparency and reduce the risk of future paper leaks.

Pradhan said protecting the interests of more than two million students remained the government's top priority during the re-examination process.

He added that he accepted responsibility for the controversy from the beginning and remained committed to ensuring that no deserving student suffered because of the examination scandal.

The former minister noted that the NEET-UG results announced on July 16 were satisfactory and included successful candidates from economically weaker sections.

Pradhan criticises attempts to mislead students

While explaining his decision, Pradhan expressed disappointment over what he described as efforts by certain individuals to create obstacles and mislead students during the crisis.

He also warned that the ongoing protests at Jantar Mantar and elsewhere in the country should not be exploited by anti-national forces.

Pradhan said his resignation was not about personal prestige but about allowing students to focus on their education without further confusion.

Hunger strike and reform plans

The controversy has also been accompanied by a 26-day hunger strike by activist Sonam Wangchuk at Delhi's Jantar Mantar.

Meanwhile, the Indian government is preparing to introduce a stringent anti-paper leak law aimed at preventing similar incidents in the future.

According to the proposal, the legislation will establish Special Fast-Track Courts and a Special Task Force (STF), along with other measures designed to combat examination paper leaks across the country.

The resignation marks a major political development for the Modi government as it continues to face pressure over examination reforms and student concerns.