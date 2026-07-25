Bollywood actor Salman Khan has appeared to respond to online criticism with a cryptic Instagram post days after expressing support for students protesting the alleged NEET examination paper leak.

The 60-year-old actor shared two shirtless mirror selfies from a late-night gym session on Saturday, accompanied by a caption that many social media users interpreted as a response to his critics.

"Salman Khan darrrr gaya... Hmmm joe darr gaya vo mar gaya," he wrote, a phrase that translates to, "Salman Khan got scared... He who fears, dies."

Post follows support for NEET protesters





The Instagram post comes after Salman voiced support for students protesting following a police lathi charge during demonstrations at Jantar Mantar.

Describing the movement as peaceful, the actor expressed sympathy for students and their families.

"It was such a peaceful movement. Feel so sad that it had to take a violent turn. My heart goes out to the students and their families who were hurt."

He also described the alleged examination paper leak as a serious issue and praised students for peacefully demanding a fair and transparent education system.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Salman Khan (@beingsalmankhan)

While many social media users welcomed his comments, others questioned his motives, with some claiming the actor had spoken out only because he was under pressure.

His latest Instagram post is widely being viewed as an indirect response to those allegations, although Salman did not mention the controversy or his critics directly.

Upcoming projects





On the professional front, Salman's film Maatrubhumi, previously announced as Battle of Galwan, remains without a confirmed release date after multiple delays and reported reshoots.

He is also set to star alongside Nayanthara in director Vamshi Paidipally's upcoming film, tentatively titled SVC63, which is expected to release during Eid 2027.