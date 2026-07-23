Pakistani social media personality Eman Rajab Butt has shared an emotional message addressing the ongoing controversy surrounding her reported separation from husband Rajab Butt, urging both families to resolve their differences for the sake of their son.

The couple has remained in the public spotlight since their high-profile wedding, with their relationship frequently making headlines over legal issues, overseas travel, family disputes and recent reports of divorce proceedings.

Eman responds to Rajab's remarks





Eman's statement comes after Rajab Butt dismissed claims that reconciliation efforts were underway, alleging that his brother-in-law Aoun Sheikh was making false statements and accusing both Aoun and Eman of using his name for publicity.

Responding through Instagram, Eman said she wanted to put an end to the controversy and hoped both families could settle the matter privately.





View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rania Sheikh (@rania_edits)

"I am here because I want this controversy to stop," she said.

She added that her priority is their son, Kivan, and expressed hope that he would continue to have his father in his life.

Eman also appealed to Rajab to make his own decisions rather than relying on others' advice.

She stressed that she would not publicly share evidence or personal details out of respect for everyone involved.

Social media divided





Eman's emotional statement sparked mixed reactions online.

While some users sympathised with her appeal for reconciliation, others criticised the public nature of the dispute.

Among the reactions:

Some urged the couple to resolve their differences privately.

Others argued that the relationship should end if reconciliation is no longer possible.

Several users questioned why personal family matters continue to be discussed on social media.

Neither Rajab Butt nor his representatives have publicly responded to Eman's latest remarks.