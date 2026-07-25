Apple is reportedly preparing its biggest Mac laptop redesign in more than five years with the launch of a new premium device expected to be called the MacBook Ultra.

According to reports from Bloomberg's Mark Gurman and analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, the new laptop is expected to arrive between late 2026 and early 2027, with production likely beginning by the end of this year.

The MacBook Ultra would replace Apple's current high-end MacBook Pro as the company's most advanced laptop and introduce several features never before seen on a Mac.

OLED display and touchscreen





The biggest upgrade is expected to be Apple's first OLED display on a Mac, replacing the mini-LED technology currently used in MacBook Pro models.

The display is expected to offer deeper blacks, improved contrast, better brightness and greater power efficiency.

The laptop is also rumoured to become the first Mac with a touchscreen, ending years of Apple's resistance to touch-enabled Macs.

Reports suggest Apple is redesigning macOS to better support touch controls while still prioritising the keyboard and trackpad experience.

Dynamic Island and slimmer design





Another major design change could see Apple replace the MacBook's display notch with a hole-punch camera, supported by an iPhone-style Dynamic Island that would display notifications, Siri interactions, battery alerts and other system information.

The MacBook Ultra is also expected to be noticeably thinner and lighter than current MacBook Pro models while retaining popular ports such as MagSafe, HDMI and the SD card slot.

AI-focused hardware





Rather than introducing new processors, Apple is reportedly expected to equip the first-generation MacBook Ultra with the existing M5 Pro and M5 Max chips already found in the latest MacBook Pro lineup.

Reports claim Apple has cancelled plans for M6 Pro and M6 Max processors and is instead preparing more powerful M7 Pro and M7 Max chips for a second-generation MacBook Ultra expected in 2027.

Those future processors are expected to focus heavily on artificial intelligence, offering faster neural engines, improved graphics performance and higher memory bandwidth.

Other expected features





Rumoured upgrades also include:

Two display sizes: 14-inch and 16-inch

Slimmer bezels around the display

Reinforced hinge for touchscreen durability

Possible built-in 5G cellular connectivity

Enhanced cloud and AI performance

Reports also suggest macOS 27 includes early signs of touchscreen optimisation, including improved touch gestures, pull-to-refresh support and interface elements that could work with Dynamic Island.

Apple has not officially confirmed the MacBook Ultra or any of the reported features.