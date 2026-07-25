More than 220,000 people have been evacuated across France and Spain as massive wildfires, fuelled by extreme heat, drought and strong winds, continue to spread across both countries.

French authorities have ordered nearly 200,000 people to leave their homes in the south-western Gironde and Landes regions, while around 25,000 residents have been evacuated in Spain and another 40,000 told to remain indoors as firefighters battle multiple blazes.

France deploys military





French President Emmanuel Macron has mobilised the military to support firefighting operations as authorities battle what officials have described as an "XXL fire" near Bordeaux.

The Gironde wildfire has burned through more than 19,000 hectares of forest and destroyed around 80 homes.

Authorities also evacuated the entire Cap Ferret peninsula, with hundreds of residents and tourists leaving by boat after flames swept through the coastal area.

Early on Saturday, officials ordered precautionary evacuations in four towns near Bordeaux, affecting nearly 60,000 residents.

French Interior Minister Laurent Nuñez said around 50 firefighters had been injured, adding that the blaze remained self-sustaining and continued changing direction.

Spain declares national emergency





Spain has declared a national emergency as several wildfires merged into a massive blaze west of Madrid.

Regional officials warned the fire had become "beyond the capacity" of firefighters to contain.

Authorities said at least 6,000 hectares had burned in the Madrid region, while another 9,000 hectares were destroyed in neighbouring Ávila province.

Eight municipalities have been evacuated, while several others remain under lockdown as emergency crews attempt to prevent separate fires from merging.

Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez is expected to visit the emergency coordination centre, while regional authorities have deployed the Military Emergency Unit to slow the spread of the flames.

Climate conditions worsen fire risk





The European Union has deployed aircraft and helicopters to assist firefighting efforts in both countries.

According to the European Forest Fire Information System, wildfires have already burned more land across Europe this year than the annual average recorded over the past two decades.

Scientists say repeated heatwaves, prolonged drought and strong winds have significantly increased wildfire risks across southern Europe, with Europe remaining the fastest-warming continent globally.