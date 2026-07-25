Zendaya captivated fans with another standout fashion moment as she attended the Shanghai stop of the Spider-Man: Brand New Day promotional tour alongside husband and co-star Tom Holland.

The Hollywood couple appeared together on Friday for promotional events ahead of the film's release, with Zendaya drawing attention in a flowing white gown featuring black cobweb-inspired detailing.

The striking ensemble included a thigh-high slit and a sweeping train, complementing the superhero theme of the upcoming film.

She completed the look with bold winged eye makeup inspired by Chinese beauty aesthetics, while wearing sleek dark hair styled with blunt bangs.

Tom Holland opts for classic style





Tom Holland kept his look traditional, wearing a dark brown double-breasted suit paired with a white shirt and a red-and-black patterned tie.

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The couple smiled for photographers as they continued promoting Spider-Man: Brand New Day, the latest installment in the Marvel franchise.

A relationship that began on set





Zendaya and Holland first met in 2016 while filming Spider-Man: Homecoming. Although they repeatedly dismissed dating rumours at the time, the pair confirmed their relationship after they were photographed kissing in Los Angeles in 2021.

Reports later claimed the couple became engaged in late 2024, and Holland confirmed in an interview with Esquire UK earlier this year that they had married.

About the film





According to the film's official synopsis on IMDb, Spider-Man: Brand New Day follows Peter Parker as he lives an isolated life after being forgotten by the world, until a powerful new enemy emerges and forces him into another dangerous battle.

The film is scheduled to be released in theatres on July 31, 2026.