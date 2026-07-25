British singer-songwriter Charli xcx has revealed that her seventh studio album, Music, Fashion, Film, almost never happened because she had planned to step away from music after getting married.

The 33-year-old artist, whose real name is Charlotte Emma Aitchison, released the 12-track album on Friday and shared an emotional message with fans on Instagram explaining how the project came together.

Charli said she had intended to take a break, spend time at home with her husband, George Daniel, and enjoy married life before unexpected inspiration led her back into the studio.

"Music, Fashion, Film is finally out! I really was not expecting to make this album when I did. I thought I'd take a pause, live life, be at home making out with George or whatever and not doing much else, but then inspiration struck and I had to follow it," she wrote.

She added that she believes creative ideas should be explored whenever they appear.

"I'm a big believer in the idea that when your inner source throws something up from within you, you have to explore it. So I did — and this is what came out."

Credits collaborators and fans





Charli also thanked longtime collaborators A. G. Cook and Finn Keane, while expressing special gratitude to filmmaker David Cronenberg, whose contribution to one of the album's songs she described as transformative.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Charli (@charli_xcx)

"Thank you to David Cronenberg. Your words changed everything for me."

The singer ended her message by thanking fans for their continued support and expressing excitement about returning to live performances.

Upcoming tour





Charli xcx is scheduled to perform at Lollapalooza in Chicago on July 31, before launching her Music, Fashion, Film Tour on September 11 in Philadelphia.

The North American tour will conclude on October 23 in Las Vegas.