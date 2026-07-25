Apple is reportedly negotiating with its display suppliers to secure significantly cheaper OLED panels for the upcoming iPhone 18 Pro lineup in an effort to keep production costs under control.

According to a report by South Korean publication The Elec, Apple is pushing Samsung Display and LG Display to offer record-low prices for the OLED screens that will power the iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max.

The report says Apple has proposed paying around $70 per OLED panel for the larger iPhone 18 Pro Max, although the final agreed price could be even lower.

Industry estimates suggest suppliers may ultimately receive an average of $66.50 per panel, representing a price reduction of around 20% compared with the OLED displays used in the iPhone 17 Pro Max.

Apple looking to offset rising component costs





The negotiations come after reports suggested Apple's efforts to reduce memory costs for the iPhone 18 lineup had been unsuccessful.

Lower display prices could help offset rising manufacturing expenses while allowing Apple to avoid significant price increases for next year's flagship smartphones.

Samsung Display and LG Display remain Apple's primary suppliers of premium OLED panels for high-end iPhones.

Apple has not commented on the report, and the final pricing agreements between the company and its suppliers have yet to be confirmed.