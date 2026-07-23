Pakistan is strengthening its collaboration with Meta to accelerate digital transformation, with the social media giant set to provide free training to 1,000 small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) in artificial intelligence, digital marketing, and online business.

The initiative comes as the government finalizes its e-commerce and AI policies to help local businesses compete in global markets.

Federal Minister for Commerce Jam Kamal Khan welcomed Meta's initiative to train Pakistani SMEs, describing it as an important step toward enhancing the country's digital business ecosystem.

According to a briefing given to the minister, Meta's SME training program will run from August to November, offering free training to 1,000 small and medium-sized enterprises in artificial intelligence, digital marketing, and online business development.

The program will place special emphasis on women-owned businesses and enterprises from smaller towns, ensuring broader participation in Pakistan's growing digital economy.

Commerce Ministry, Meta strengthen cooperation

The Ministry of Commerce and Meta have agreed to continue working together to strengthen the capacity of Pakistani SMEs through digital skills development and knowledge-sharing initiatives.

As part of the collaboration, Meta has also offered to provide technical assistance to Pakistan in developing e-commerce and digital policies, supporting the government's efforts to create a stronger digital business environment.

Jam Kamal invites Meta to partner in digital economy

During the discussions, Commerce Minister Jam Kamal Khan invited Meta to become a long-term partner in Pakistan's digital economy and artificial intelligence sector.

He emphasized that Pakistani businesses must take practical steps to improve their access to international markets and remain competitive in the global digital landscape.

"Pakistani businesses will have to take steps to gain access to global markets," the minister said, adding that artificial intelligence and digital platforms must be leveraged to expand market access and business opportunities.

Govt finalising e-commerce, AI policies

Jam Kamal Khan said the government is currently finalizing Pakistan's e-commerce and artificial intelligence policies, which are expected to support innovation, strengthen digital trade, and create new opportunities for businesses across the country.

The collaboration with Meta is expected to complement these policy efforts by equipping entrepreneurs with practical digital skills and helping SMEs adopt modern technologies for sustainable growth.