Samsung has officially unveiled the Galaxy Z Fold 8 and Galaxy Z Flip 8 at its Galaxy Unpacked event in London, introducing its latest generation of foldable smartphones with upgraded performance, displays and artificial intelligence features.

For the first time, Samsung's foldable lineup includes three devices: the Galaxy Z Fold 8, Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra and Galaxy Z Flip 8.

The Fold 8 Ultra succeeds last year's Fold 7 as Samsung's flagship book-style foldable, while the standard Galaxy Z Fold 8 introduces a new passport-style design.

Galaxy Z Fold 8 specifications





The Galaxy Z Fold 8 features:

7.6-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X main display (4:3 aspect ratio)

5.5-inch cover display

120Hz adaptive refresh rate

Vision Booster

Low-reflection display technology

Up to 3,000 nits peak brightness

The smartphone is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 for Galaxy processor and is available with up to:

16GB RAM

1TB internal storage

For photography, the Fold 8 includes:

50MP primary camera

50MP ultra-wide camera

Dual 10MP front-facing cameras on the cover and inner displays

Galaxy Z Fold 8 price





Samsung has confirmed the following pricing:

12GB + 256GB: $1,899

12GB + 512GB: Price to be announced

16GB + 1TB: Price to be announced

Galaxy Z Flip 8 specifications





The Galaxy Z Flip 8 retains Samsung's familiar clamshell design while introducing several hardware improvements.

Key features include:

6.9-inch main display

4.1-inch FlexWindow external display

Exynos 2600 processor

Weight reduced to 180g, making it Samsung's lightest Flip phone to date

The camera system consists of:

50MP main camera with Optical Image Stabilisation (OIS)

12MP ultra-wide camera

10MP selfie camera

The device is powered by a 4,300mAh battery supporting:

25W wired charging

15W wireless charging

Galaxy Z Flip 8 price





Samsung announced the following pricing:

12GB + 256GB: $1,199.99

12GB + 512GB: Price to be announced

The new foldable lineup also includes Samsung's latest AI-powered software features, aimed at enhancing multitasking, productivity and photography across the devices.