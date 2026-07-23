Samsung has officially unveiled the Galaxy Z Fold 8 and Galaxy Z Flip 8 at its Galaxy Unpacked event in London, introducing its latest generation of foldable smartphones with upgraded performance, displays and artificial intelligence features.
For the first time, Samsung's foldable lineup includes three devices: the Galaxy Z Fold 8, Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra and Galaxy Z Flip 8.
The Fold 8 Ultra succeeds last year's Fold 7 as Samsung's flagship book-style foldable, while the standard Galaxy Z Fold 8 introduces a new passport-style design.
Galaxy Z Fold 8 specifications
The Galaxy Z Fold 8 features:
- 7.6-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X main display (4:3 aspect ratio)
- 5.5-inch cover display
- 120Hz adaptive refresh rate
- Vision Booster
- Low-reflection display technology
- Up to 3,000 nits peak brightness
The smartphone is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 for Galaxy processor and is available with up to:
- 16GB RAM
- 1TB internal storage
For photography, the Fold 8 includes:
- 50MP primary camera
- 50MP ultra-wide camera
- Dual 10MP front-facing cameras on the cover and inner displays
Galaxy Z Fold 8 price
Samsung has confirmed the following pricing:
- 12GB + 256GB: $1,899
- 12GB + 512GB: Price to be announced
- 16GB + 1TB: Price to be announced
Galaxy Z Flip 8 specifications
The Galaxy Z Flip 8 retains Samsung's familiar clamshell design while introducing several hardware improvements.
Key features include:
- 6.9-inch main display
- 4.1-inch FlexWindow external display
- Exynos 2600 processor
- Weight reduced to 180g, making it Samsung's lightest Flip phone to date
The camera system consists of:
- 50MP main camera with Optical Image Stabilisation (OIS)
- 12MP ultra-wide camera
- 10MP selfie camera
The device is powered by a 4,300mAh battery supporting:
- 25W wired charging
- 15W wireless charging
Galaxy Z Flip 8 price
Samsung announced the following pricing:
- 12GB + 256GB: $1,199.99
- 12GB + 512GB: Price to be announced
The new foldable lineup also includes Samsung's latest AI-powered software features, aimed at enhancing multitasking, productivity and photography across the devices.