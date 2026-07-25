Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar held separate meetings with the foreign ministers of Kazakhstan, Belarus, Uzbekistan and Tajikistan on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Council of Foreign Ministers meeting in Cholpon-Ata, Kyrgyzstan, reaffirming Pakistan's commitment to expanding regional cooperation.

The meetings focused on strengthening bilateral relations, enhancing economic cooperation and reviewing regional developments, according to Pakistan's Foreign Office.

Talks with Kazakhstan





During his meeting with Kazakhstan's Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Yermek Kosherbayev, Dar reviewed progress in bilateral ties following President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev's visit to Pakistan earlier this year.

The two sides reaffirmed their commitment to implementing the 37 memorandums of understanding (MoUs) signed during the visit and agreed to further enhance cooperation in trade, investment, transport, regional connectivity, energy and people-to-people exchanges.

Belarus cooperation roadmap





In talks with Belarusian Foreign Minister Maxim Ryzhenkov, both leaders reviewed bilateral relations and reaffirmed their commitment to expanding cooperation in trade, investment, defence, agriculture, technology and manpower exchange.

The ministers also discussed implementing the Pakistan-Belarus Comprehensive Cooperation Roadmap 2025–2027 and preparations for the 9th Pakistan-Belarus Joint Ministerial Commission, scheduled to be held in Islamabad on August 11-12, 2026.

According to the Foreign Office, the Belarusian foreign minister appreciated Pakistan's diplomatic efforts to promote peace and stability in the region, particularly its role in facilitating dialogue during tensions between Iran and the United States.

Uzbekistan and Tajikistan





Dar also met Uzbekistan's Foreign Minister Bakhtiyor Saidov, where both sides agreed to further strengthen their strategic partnership by expanding cooperation in trade, investment, energy, culture and regional connectivity.

The ministers agreed that implementing decisions taken during President Shavkat Mirziyoyev's recent visit to Pakistan would further deepen bilateral ties.

In his meeting with Tajik Foreign Minister Sirajuddin Mehriddin, Dar reaffirmed Pakistan's longstanding ties with Tajikistan and discussed expanding cooperation in trade, investment, energy, culture and people-to-people contacts.

Both leaders stressed the importance of maintaining high-level exchanges to strengthen bilateral relations.

Regional peace





The foreign ministers of Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan and Tajikistan appreciated Pakistan's diplomatic efforts aimed at promoting regional peace and stability.

The meetings also included discussions on regional and international developments, with both sides reaffirming their commitment to cooperation through regional and multilateral forums.