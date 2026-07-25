The Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) has issued a province-wide weather alert, forecasting heavy rain accompanied by strong winds and thunderstorms across Khyber Pakhtunkhwa from July 24 to 27.

The warning comes as the death toll from monsoon-related incidents in the province has climbed to 28, while relief operations continue in multiple affected districts.

According to the PDMA, heavy rainfall, strong winds and thunderstorms are expected across various parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa over the next several days.

Authorities have warned that the weather system could trigger landslides in the upper districts of Chitral, Upper Dir, Lower Dir, Swat, Shangla, Battagram, Mansehra and Abbottabad.

Flash floods are also likely in local rivers, streams and storm drains in vulnerable areas.

Strong winds may damage infrastructure, crops

The PDMA warned that strong winds and lightning could damage standing crops and weak structures. Electricity poles, signboards and solar panels may also be damaged due to powerful wind gusts during the forecast period.

The PDMA has instructed district administrations across the province to take precautionary measures, particularly in flood-prone and landslide-hit areas.

Officials have been directed to continuously monitor rivers, streams and storm drains to respond quickly to any emergency situation.

The authority has also instructed that Rescue 1122 teams be deployed promptly whenever required.

Public advised to avoid unnecessary travel

The PDMA has urged tourists to avoid unnecessary travel during the rainy spell. Residents have also been advised to stay away from rivers, streams and floodwaters and avoid attempting to cross flooded areas.

Parents have been asked to keep children away from streams, standing water and open drainage ditches during rainfall.

Livestock owners have also been advised to move their animals to safe locations before heavy rain and strong winds begin.

Monsoon death toll rises to 28

According to the latest PDMA damage assessment report, 28 people have lost their lives in rain-related incidents across Khyber Pakhtunkhwa since July 19, while 30 others have been injured.

Among those killed are three women and 15 children, while the injured include 10 women and seven children.

The report states that 15 houses were completely destroyed by heavy rains and flash floods. An additional 47 houses suffered partial damage, while 62 houses were damaged overall due to the ongoing monsoon spell.

The severe weather also killed 20 livestock in different districts of the province.

Floods and landslides have further damaged eight bridges and road links in Upper Chitral, Lower Chitral and Shangla, disrupting transportation in several mountainous areas.

Multiple districts affected

The PDMA said rains are expected to continue across Khyber Pakhtunkhwa until July 27. The districts affected by heavy rainfall and flash floods include Nowshera, Khyber, Mardan, Bajaur, Shangla, Swabi, Chitral, Upper Dir, Lower Dir, Abbottabad and Mansehra.

Other affected areas include Haripur, Kohistan, Tank, Torghar, Kurram and Waziristan, where rainfall and flash flooding have also been reported.

The PDMA said Rescue 1122, district administrations and other relevant agencies are actively engaged in relief and rescue operations across the affected districts.

The authority has directed local administrations to immediately provide relief goods to affected communities and accelerate ongoing relief efforts to assist those impacted by the monsoon emergency.