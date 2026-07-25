Gold prices in Pakistan posted a modest increase on Saturday after witnessing a significant decline in recent sessions, in line with movements in the international market.

According to the All Pakistan Sarafa Gems and Jewellers Association (APSGJA), the price of 24-karat gold increased by Rs300 per tola, taking the new rate to Rs427,736.

The price of 10 grams of 24-karat gold also rose by Rs257, reaching Rs366,714.

In the international market, spot gold gained $3 per ounce, settling at $4,053 per ounce.

Meanwhile, silver prices moved lower, with the price of silver per tola falling by Rs12 to Rs6,297.

Gold prices in Pakistan generally follow trends in the international bullion market while also reflecting fluctuations in the rupee-dollar exchange rate.