The Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) has approached the Election Commission of Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK), seeking action over the Punjab government's announcement to provide 10 electric buses to the AJK administration ahead of the Legislative Assembly elections.

PPP Secretary General Nayyar Bukhari met Chief Election Commissioner Justice (retd) Ghulam Mustafa Mughal and urged the commission to take immediate notice of what he described as a violation of election laws.

During his meeting with the AJK chief election commissioner, Nayyar Bukhari submitted a complaint against the Punjab government's decision to provide electric buses to Azad Kashmir.

He requested the Election Commission to examine the announcement and take notice of the move, arguing that it could influence the electoral process.

Nayyar Bukhari calls buses 'political bribe'

Bukhari alleged that the announcement to provide 10 electric buses amounted to "political bribery" and claimed it was an attempt to influence voters ahead of the elections.

He said public funds collected from the people of Punjab were being used to buy electoral support in Azad Kashmir.

According to Bukhari, making such an announcement after the election schedule had already been issued was a violation of election laws and the code governing the poll process.

Questions raised over branding on buses

The PPP leader also criticized the reported display of political images on the electric buses.

He questioned why buses purchased with taxpayers' money carried photographs, asking whether the vehicles had been bought from "the accounts of Jati Umra" rather than from public funds.

Bukhari argued that projects financed through tax revenue should not be used for political promotion during an election period.

In addition to raising objections over the bus announcement, Nayyar Bukhari also asked the chief election commissioner to issue a No Objection Certificate (NOC) to the PPP for its election campaign.

He said the party should be allowed to campaign in accordance with its manifesto and demanded that the Election Commission facilitate the PPP's election activities under the law.

The Election Commission had not publicly responded to the PPP's complaints or demands at the time of reporting.