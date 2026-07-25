Continuous monsoon rain has wreaked havoc across Lahore, killing three members of the same family in a roof collapse, injuring four others in separate incidents, and leaving several parts of the city inundated with rainwater.

The Meteorological Department has warned that the third spell of the monsoon remains active, with more rainfall expected in the provincial capital over the coming days.

The deadliest incident occurred in the Garhi Shahu Railway Settlement, where the roof of a dilapidated TR girder quarter collapsed after heavy rain that had continued since the previous night.

According to police, the roof caved in on the family of Mubeen, burying him, his wife and their two daughters under the rubble. Local residents rushed to the scene and removed the debris on their own before rescue efforts reached the area.

Police said Mubeen, his wife and their 11-year-old daughter Fatima died in the collapse. Their 14-year-old daughter, Aimal, was rescued from the debris with injuries and shifted to a hospital, where she is receiving treatment.

Police said the bodies of the deceased would be handed over to their heirs after the completion of legal formalities.

Another roof collapse leaves three injured

A second roof collapse occurred on Bedian Road, where the roof of another TR girder house gave way during the rain. Three people were injured in the incident and were shifted for medical treatment.

With both incidents combined, three people lost their lives while four others were injured in roof collapse accidents across Lahore during the ongoing monsoon spell.

Residents say dozens of quarters in the Garhi Shahu Railway Settlement are in a deteriorating condition and remain vulnerable to similar accidents during the monsoon season.

The administration said preventive measures had been taken ahead of the rainy season but urged citizens to remain cautious, particularly those living in unsafe structures.

Third monsoon spell continues across Lahore

The third spell of monsoon has become active in Lahore, bringing intermittent rain to different parts of the city. The Meteorological Department has forecast more rainfall as the current weather system continues to influence the region.

Authorities have advised citizens, especially those living in low-lying areas, to remain alert due to the risk of urban flooding.

Heavy rainfall was recorded across Lahore, with Saggian receiving the highest rainfall of 61.8 mm.

Also Read: KP monsoon: Death toll rises to 28, heavy rain forecast till July 27

Other rainfall measurements included 58 mm at Lakshmi Chowk, 55.6 mm at Upper Mall, 53.2 mm at Farrukhabad, 52.2 mm at Chowk Nakhuda, 44.8 mm at Pani Wala Talab, 39.6 mm at Samanabad, 36 mm at Gulshan-e-Ravi, 35 mm at the WASA Head Office in Gulberg, 30.8 mm on Jail Road, and 29 mm in Shadipura.

Waterlogging cripples traffic

Although the rain lasted only a few hours in some areas, its impact continued for much longer as roads across Lahore remained submerged. Major roads from Shahdara to Kahna were flooded, severely disrupting traffic and slowing vehicle movement throughout the city.

Heavy rain at Chauburji Chowk submerged surrounding roads, reducing traffic to a single lane and causing long queues of vehicles.

Pedestrians also faced significant transportation difficulties as water accumulated on major roads.

In Lahore's historic Anarkali area, rainwater remained on roads for hours even after the rainfall stopped, preventing businesses from reopening on time.

Several roads in Gulberg also remained submerged for hours, while residents complained that WASA's response was not visible despite official claims of preparedness.

Vehicles stranded in flooded streets

Hamdard Chowk remained submerged, making it difficult for vehicles to pass through. Motorcycles stalled in standing water, leaving commuters stranded and searching for alternate routes.

Several feet of water accumulated in Mozang and surrounding areas, turning roads into ponds and bringing normal life to a standstill.

Heavy rain also disrupted electricity supply, with power outages reported in several parts of Lahore following the downpour.

The combination of flooding, traffic congestion, damaged infrastructure and electricity interruptions added to the difficulties faced by residents during the latest monsoon spell.

The latest incidents have once again highlighted the dangers posed by aging buildings and urban flooding as Lahore continues to experience heavy monsoon rains.