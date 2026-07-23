Mobile phone users across Pakistan continue to bear a significant tax burden, with 34.5% of every prepaid mobile recharge going towards taxes before the balance becomes available for use.

The deductions mean that consumers receive substantially less usable balance than the amount they pay to recharge their mobile phones.

According to the available tax structure, a user who loads Rs100 into a prepaid mobile account does not receive the full amount as usable balance.

The first deduction is 15% advance income tax, under which Rs13.04 is deducted from the recharge amount. After the advance income tax is applied, 19.5% sales tax is charged on the remaining balance, resulting in a further deduction of Rs14.19.

Total tax reaches 34.5%

Combined, the advance income tax and sales tax amount to 34.5% of the total mobile recharge value.

As a result, out of a Rs100 balance load, a total of approximately Rs29 is deducted in taxes, leaving the user with only Rs72.77 as the final available mobile balance.

Tax burden on prepaid users

The taxation structure means prepaid mobile users pay multiple layers of taxes every time they top up their accounts.

With mobile connectivity serving as an essential service for communication, education, business and digital payments, the deductions significantly reduce the value consumers receive from each recharge.