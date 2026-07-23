Bollywood actor and dancer Nora Fatehi has expressed support for students protesting over the NEET examination controversy, urging authorities to restore fairness and trust in the education system.

In an Instagram post shared on Thursday, Fatehi praised students and their families for standing up for their future amid ongoing demonstrations demanding accountability over the alleged examination paper leak.

"Education is more than exams or marks. It is hope. It is sacrifice. It is the dream of a better tomorrow, not only for individuals, but for an entire nation," she wrote.

Fatehi said every student who studies tirelessly and every parent who makes sacrifices for their children's education deserves fairness, dignity and trust.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nora Fatehi (@norafatehi)

She described reports surrounding the NEET paper leak as heartbreaking, particularly for students who had devoted years of effort to the examination.

'No exam should cost a young life'





The actor also expressed grief over reports of students who died by suicide amid the controversy.

"The news of the students committing suicide has shaken me up. No exam, no result, and no system should ever cost a young life," she wrote.

She extended condolences to affected families, saying their pain was unimaginable.

Fatehi encouraged students feeling anxious or discouraged not to lose faith in themselves, adding that their dreams, hard work and voices matter.

She said India's youth deserved opportunities based on merit, honesty and equal opportunity, while thanking the country for supporting her throughout her career.

"This is not about politics. It is about humanity," she concluded.

The NEET controversy has sparked weeks of student-led protests across India, with demonstrators demanding greater transparency and accountability in the examination process.