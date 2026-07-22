YouTube sensation MrBeast, whose real name is Jimmy Donaldson, has officially married content creator, gamer and author Thea Booysen in an intimate ceremony at Richard Branson’s private Necker Island.

The social media star shared the joyful news on Instagram, describing the occasion as “the best day of my life” and saying he had found “MrsBeast.”

The wedding marks a new milestone in the couple’s relationship, which began nearly four years ago after a chance introduction in South Africa.

The couple exchanged vows in a private ceremony held on Richard Branson’s Necker Island in the British Virgin Islands, surrounded by close friends and family.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by MrBeast (@mrbeast)

Booysen wore an elegant ivory bridal gown featuring delicate floral lace detailing, while MrBeast opted for a classic white tuxedo shirt, white blazer, trousers and a bow tie designed by Ralph Lauren.

Simple, personal wedding

Although MrBeast is famous for producing some of YouTube’s biggest and most elaborate videos, he chose to keep his wedding intentionally low-key.

Following their engagement in December 2024, the 28-year-old creator explained that he wanted a simple ceremony rather than a grand public proposal or extravagant celebration, preferring to share the moment privately with loved ones.

How MrBeast and Thea Booysen met

The couple first met in South Africa through a mutual friend.

Donaldson reached out to Booysen after learning about her book, The Marked Children, and the two soon developed a close relationship.

Booysen has previously said she was surprised to discover that MrBeast was very different from the energetic personality seen in his videos, describing him as kind, genuine and thoughtful.

After several years together, MrBeast proposed to Booysen on Christmas Day 2024. The proposal came as a surprise, with Donaldson getting down on one knee in front of Booysen’s family, making the occasion even more memorable.

Their wedding now marks the beginning of a new chapter as the couple celebrates a journey that started with a chance meeting and has grown into marriage.