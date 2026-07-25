Veteran Bollywood actor Shabana Azmi has been diagnosed with swine flu and has been advised to remain in isolation, forcing her to miss a student protest in Mumbai after days of participating in demonstrations in New Delhi.

The 75-year-old actor was scheduled to attend a protest at Mumbai's Shivaji Park on Friday after spending three days supporting students protesting at Delhi's Jantar Mantar.

However, her team confirmed that she had contracted swine flu and was running a 102-degree fever.

"Shabana ji was meant to go to the protest today, but she has contracted swine flu with 102 fever and has been advised rest by the doctor," her team said in a statement.

Doctors have advised the actor to remain in isolation for five days while recovering.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shabana Azmi (@azmishabana18)

Supported NEET protesters





Before falling ill, Shabana Azmi had emerged as one of the most vocal celebrity supporters of students protesting over the alleged NEET examination paper leak.

She participated in the Chalo Sansad protest at Delhi's Jantar Mantar on July 20 and regularly shared updates on social media in support of the movement.

The actor later revealed that she suffered an asthma attack after tear gas was used during the protest.

"I am an asthmatic and got an attack because of the tear gas, but I had my pump with me, so I am okay now. I was respectfully escorted to a nearby building and after catching my breath, I went right back and spoke to the students who had been lathicharged. Their spirit is unprecedented. My salaams to all of them," she told The Indian Express.

Protests continue





The student-led demonstrations, which have continued for nearly a month, are demanding accountability over the alleged NEET paper leak and the resignation of India's Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.

Meanwhile, activist Sonam Wangchuk ended his 20-day hunger strike after Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced that arrests had been made and fast-track courts would handle cases related to the controversy.