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Syria bus crash kills at least 35, injures 30Punjab flood alert: Rising water levels displace familiesShabana Azmi diagnosed with swine flu, misses Mumbai protestIndia's Education Minister Pradhan resigns after youth protestsLahore monsoon: 3 family members killed as roof collapsesGold price rises slightly in Pakistan after sharp declinePPP asks AJK Election Commission to probe Punjab's electric bus 'gift'KP monsoon: Death toll rises to 28, heavy rain forecast till July 27Ishaq Dar holds key SCO meetings with Central Asian foreign ministersWildfires force 220,000 people from homes across France and Spain

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Shabana Azmi diagnosed with swine flu, misses Mumbai protest | SAMAA TV